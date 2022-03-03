Moonriver Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.73 or 0.00158690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $223.90 million and approximately $46.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.73 or 0.06621316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,420.10 or 1.00252902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,275,737 coins and its circulating supply is 3,257,626 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

