Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,662 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

