Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 713 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

