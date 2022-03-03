Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 88,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

