Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

