Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $12,152,000.

DVY stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

