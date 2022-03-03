Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $706,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

