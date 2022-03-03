Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Moovly Media stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 274,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,340. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moovly Media (MVVYF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.