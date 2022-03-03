Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Moovly Media stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 274,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,340. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.