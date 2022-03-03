Morgan Stanley Acquires 60,330 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $9,054,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of RNR opened at $149.04 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

