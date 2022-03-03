Morgan Stanley Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $42.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

