Morgan Stanley Buys 32,823 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,397,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 652.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.