Morgan Stanley Has $22.54 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

