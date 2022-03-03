Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nokia were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

