Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avantor were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AVTR opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.