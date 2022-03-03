Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 179,063 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
Thryv stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $986.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
