Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 179,063 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Thryv stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $986.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

