Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $662,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.