Murphy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $748.95 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $824.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.31. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.