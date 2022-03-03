Murphy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $149.28. 1,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

