Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $266.99 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

