Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,619,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

