Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 137 shares of company stock worth $11,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

