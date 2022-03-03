MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.37. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,570 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

