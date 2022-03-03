Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.