Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 170,531 shares.The stock last traded at $131.14 and had previously closed at $134.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 87,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $7,236,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

