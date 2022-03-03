NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.30

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.30 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 42.85 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.13 ($0.59), with a volume of 56,538 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.17.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
