Nasstar (LON:NASA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.32. The company has a market cap of £78.62 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Nasstar (LON:NASA)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Nasstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.