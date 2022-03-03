Nasstar (LON:NASA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.32. The company has a market cap of £78.62 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Nasstar alerts:

About Nasstar (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.