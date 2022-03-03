National Asset Management Inc. Has $145,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 656,776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

