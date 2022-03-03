National Asset Management Inc. Has $90,000 Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Americas Silver by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
USAS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
