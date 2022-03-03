National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,449 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,449 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $695,013,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in DiDi Global by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $98,957,000 after buying an additional 1,621,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $96,078,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $288,606,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.33 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

