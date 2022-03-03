National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

