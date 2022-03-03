National Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebang International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBON. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ebang International by 1,751.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597,632 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ebang International by 72.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 385,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ebang International by 44.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 383,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ebang International by 2,288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 300,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBON opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

