National Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,600 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SLGG opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

