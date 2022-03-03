National Bank Financial Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.82.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $79.82 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

