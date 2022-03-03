National Bank Financial Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$124.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $70.14. 6,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93. BRP has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.