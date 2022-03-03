National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.42.

NA opened at C$100.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.05 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$81.52 and a one year high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,517 shares of company stock worth $3,841,674.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

