National Pension Service Buys 3,533 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $71,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $675.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $667.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.45 and a twelve month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

