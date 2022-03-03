National Pension Service Has $65.66 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $65,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

NYSE:DFS opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

