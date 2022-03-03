National Pension Service Has $68.28 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Pension Service lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $68,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $142.98 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.13 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

