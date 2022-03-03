Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.