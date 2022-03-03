Needham & Company LLC Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $235.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.67.

Okta stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.91. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

