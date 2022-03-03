NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NEO opened at $20.79 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 43.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

