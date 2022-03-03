Neonode (NEON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.29. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
