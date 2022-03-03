Neonode (NEON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.29. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Get Neonode alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.