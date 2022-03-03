Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $353.05 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $353.05 million and $13.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,736.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.06705421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00252354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.43 or 0.00725793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00067490 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00404344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00286691 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,800,968,220 coins and its circulating supply is 29,971,491,814 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

