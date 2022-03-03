NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134,649 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $116,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $81.10 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,265. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.