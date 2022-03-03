Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,248. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $466.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

