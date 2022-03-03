Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down to $91.86

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.86, but opened at $88.72. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 3,399 shares trading hands.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

