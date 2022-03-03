NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE NXDT traded up 0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting 14.96. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 14.27. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.60.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.31 per share, with a total value of 2,495,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.53 per share, with a total value of 120,768.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 372,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,204 in the last ninety days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

