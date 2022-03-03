Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXST opened at $189.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

