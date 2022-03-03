NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.90 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.34). 1,602,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 981,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.34).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NESF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.54) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £601.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 40,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($55,279.75).

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

