NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $94.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 49.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

